UWS Women’s Soccer Fall to Northwestern, Men Top Eagles to Clinch UMAC Title

The Wisconsin-Superior soccer teams split their doubleheader against Northwestern.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In a game filled with many scoring opportunities, the Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team fell to Northwestern 1-0 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In the men’s game, Eric Watson would score twice as the Yellowjackets top the Eagles 6-1 in their final home game of the season.

The women will be back in action next Tuesday for the Bridge Battle against St. Scholastica, while the men will travel down to Saint John’s this Saturday.