Authorities Investigating Damage to South Ridge School, Believed to be Gunshot

NEW INDEPENDENCE TWP., Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating damage at South Ridge School when it was found that a window had been shot at.

Deputies were dispatched to the school gymnasium just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday for a complaint of criminal damage to property.

Authorities found that damage to a window was the result of a shotgun that appeared to be shot from the direction of Swan Lake Road.

Investigators believe the damage likely occurred outside of school hours in the 24 hours before the call was made to police.

The school was placed on lock down while the incident was investigated and police say at no time were students or staff in danger.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-336-4350.