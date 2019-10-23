Authorities Search for Missing Wisconsin Teen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Family members along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Authorities say 16-year-old Alayna Lucille Moss was last seen in Hawthorne Wisconsin on Sunday, but may have traveled to Duluth.

Moss is described as 5’3” with brown eyes and brown hair weighing 160 pounds.

If you have seen Moss or know about her whereabouts you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.