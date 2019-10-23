Beer Collaboration to Help Disabled Veterans

You will soon be able to enjoy a new brew at Canal Park Brewery, for a good cause

DULUTH, Minn.- You will soon be able to enjoy a new brew in Duluth, while helping disabled military veterans in the Northland.

It’s happening at Canal Park Brewery. The company has partnered with ‘Lake Superior Warriors’ to create a special craft beer. Wednesday, some local veterans worked with the master brewer, a veteran himself, to get the process going.

“It’s a great opportunity. There wouldn’t be a single vet out there that wouldn’t jump on this opportunity to help our brothers and sisters out so it’s really meaningful to put something together and be able to come together and be able to do something like this”, said Benjamin Jipson.

Only 10 barrels of the special ‘Triple IPA’, heavily hopped beer will be brewed. It goes on sale Veterans Day, November 11th. 25% of all proceeds benefit the ‘Lake Superior Warriors’