Carr’s Hobbies Shop Will Soon Close It’s Doors

The shop will remain open until December.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carr’s Hobbies shop in Lincoln Park is getting closer to the end of its days for being the go to spot to find memorabilia items and antiques.

For 50 years people from all over have wandered through Carr’s Hobbies shop to find all kinds of treasures.

Now that the store will soon close its doors folks are coming out to explore one last time.

The known shop has thinned out a bit since the announcement of its closing.

But thousand of memorabilia items including model trains and cars still pack the shop and are up for sale.

One customer, who stopped by for one last stroll, says he has been buying items from carr’s since the beginning.

He says he’s very sad to see it go.

“I have come in and out of here for so many years and spent a bit of money. I am going to miss the shop and I am going to miss Jack,” said Duane Benoit.

Jack Carr the owner says after 50 years it was time hang it up and live the rest of his years in retirement.

“I’ve done it for so many years. Its time that I get out of here,” said Carr. “I’m going to have sometime to do a few things in my life that i couldn’t do before, but I’ll miss the place.”

Once the hobby shop closes, Carr plans to spend a lot more time at his cabin.

An online auction is being held this Saturday to sell off many of these antique items.

There is still time to stop by the store to purchase some good finds.

Carr’s Hobbies shop will remain open until December.