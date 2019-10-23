CSS Men’s Hockey Ready for Fresh Start This Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team are getting set to start their season this upcoming weekend.

The Saints will hit the ice with a nice blend of experience and youth. Plus, second-year head coach Tim Madsen was able to have a full off-season assembling his squad.

“Last year I was coming in blind and I didn’t know any of the players. Now I know all of our returning players and we also have one of the biggest recruiting classes that our program has ever had with 11 freshmen this year. We have a really good core of older players that we’re really excited about and they’re ready to have great junior and senior years. But we’re also really excited about our 11 freshman that we have that we think are ready to make the jump right away,” Madsen said.

CSS will open their season with a handful of exhibition games against rivals UWS, Northland College and the SIJHL champions the Thunder Bay North Stars.

“It’s really important in our schedule we made coming up this weekend was by design because of having the 11 freshmen. It’s four games in four days for these guys so it’s going to get them in game shape and it’s going to get our young guys in experience,” said Madsen.

Wednesday, the NCHA released their preseason coaches poll. The Saints were picked to finish seventh this upcoming season.