Duluth Pack Hosting 6th Annual Ladies Night

Duluth Pack is Hosting Ladies Night on Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack will be hosting its 6th annual Ladies Night in-store retail event at their Canal Park retail location on Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

The event is brought to the Northland region by Duluth Pack, local cidery, Wild State Cider and apparel partner, PrAna.

“We are so proud for the sixth year in a row to host the Duluth Pack Ladies Night at our retail store here in Canal Park with our friends at, Wild State Cider and PrAna,” said Amanda Kolb, Duluth Pack’s Assistant Retail Store Manager. “It is an opportunity to connect with our loyal and local customers during a fun experience before the holiday season kicks-off.”

“We are proud to bring this fun in-store experience event to the Northland community,” said Amanda Marshall, Duluth Pack’s Procurement Manager. “In our retail store presence and online website, we offer many brands beyond our handcrafted items. This is a way for locals and shoppers alike to see our entire selection of brands they know, love and trust, like PrAna along with shopping new fall and winter arrivals.”

During the event, there will be raffles, including handcrafted products by Duluth Pack, apparel items from PrAna, along with free cider tastings provided by cidery, Wild State Cider.

