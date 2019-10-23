Experts Talk About Water Health and Forest Connections

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Water health and forest ecosystems can go hand and hand.

And today forest experts stopped by the Lake Superior Estuarine to learn about that connection.

About a dozen participants learned how one tree can have a great impact on the health of water.

They also learned more about the watershed and its benefits.

The group even worked with an underwater device to explore ecosystems.

“When we actually look at something like a tree and understand here’s what this tree is doing for us and connect it to how it benefits ourselves and all the things in our ecosystem we start getting a holistic picture of our world,” said Forest Outreach Specialist Kate Flick.

The next water and forest connection event will be held on november 8th.