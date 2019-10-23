Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Coach Chris Marinucci Resigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – We are about three weeks away from the start of high school hockey practices, and a month away from teams taking the ice for the regular season. But Tuesday night, we already had some big news for a team up in the Iron Range.

Chris Marinucci has resigned as head coach of the Grand Rapids boys hockey team. The story was first reported by Youth Hockey Hub and confirmed Wednesday morning by a spokesperson from the school.

Marinucci steps down after two years as head coach and was on Trent Klatt’s coaching staff that won the Class AA state title in 2017. The 47-year-old graduated from Grand Rapids in 1990 and played for UMD, winning the Hobey Baker Award in 1994. He then had two different stints in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings, as well as several other leagues from the mid-90’s to the mid-2000’s.

The district will be posting the head coaching position by the end of the week.