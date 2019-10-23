Halloween Costumes Flying off the Shelves at Local Stores

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland stores are busy with people shopping for their Halloween costumes.

Staff at Ragstock in Downtown Duluth tell us October is their busiest month because of Halloween.

This year, some of the most popular costumes there are aliens, zombies, animals, and decade-specific outfits.

The manager encourages people to be as creative as possible.

“We love helping people create the idea. People will come in, ‘I like the zombie thing but I want a story.’ Okay, let’s do a doctor zombie with the needle in the head, something ridiculous and just have a lot of fun with it,” said Ragstock manager, Ariel Bonkoski.

Ragstock has extended business hours now through Halloween.