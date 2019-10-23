Howl-O-Ween Celebrated at Bent Paddle Benefiting Animal Allies

DULUTH, Minn. – Costumed dogs took over the Bent Paddle Porch for Doggie Paddle’s Howl-O-Ween in support of Animal Allies.

Pups big and small gathered on the patio to meet each other while their owners shared a pint of beer.

Their owners could also donate money to win a prize and Animal Allies says any donation is greatly appreciated.

“Over 70 percent of the funds we need each year come directly from donations so it’s a pretty significant thing when people make a donation to us and we are thankful for every dollar,” said Michelle Carter, the development officer for Animal Allies Humane Society.

Those in attendance also said how happy they were for one more day on the patio despite the cold temperatures.