Life House Celebrates New Expansion

Life House opened its new Annex and Commons space

DULUTH, Minn.- Life House in Duluth which provides homeless and street youth from ages 14-24 with support, housing, and a safe alternative opened it’s doors today to it’s new space called the Annex.

The future education and employment program over at Life House on West First Street in downtown Duluth has a new home. After renovations to the former Cooper’s Engraving building, Life House connected their building with that to open a new Annex and Commons space.

Classroom space with state of the art equipment and technology, a new space for their paid job training program as well, along with a retail space for the products that Life House youth create are just some of the new things coming to the building in downtown Duluth.

For those involved with the organization, at the end of the day, it’s all about making the kids dreams come true.

“The combination of being able to earn a safe income while you are continuing to pursue your education is really the goal that we are looking for. We want to help youth gain some skills that can really help them enter a living wage career rather than getting stuck at an entry level of pay”, said Maude Dornfeld, Executive Director at Life House.

For the first time, Life House will also offer a patio area that is inclosed for those to enjoy the outdoors. Although this has been a plan for quite some time now, Dornfeld says it all came together at the right time.

“It was a perfect time for us to expand into this new space so it’s really the culmination of a vision that we have had for a long time and then met with the opportunity to move into the new space”, said Dornfeld.

Starting Wednesday, the youth and staff, will be moving into the space, and making adjustments to make it their own.