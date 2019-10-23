More Complaints Coming Forward Regarding Hicks Window and Door

DULUTH, Minn. – More customers are coming forward believing they have been a victim of fraud by Hicks Window and Door in Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says they believe the total amount paid by customers who have not received a service exceeds $100,000.

“This case is substantial in the amount of victims or people that feel as though they’ve been defrauded in total dollar amount…more rarely do we see this where there’s money paid and nothing is done subsequently,” said Sgt. Wade Rasch of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone feels as though they might have been defrauded they should call local law enforcement.