Northland Tree Services Busy After Storms

Duluth Tree Service says saturated soil can cause trees to fall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Monday’s storm brought high winds, which tore much of the Northland apart and ripped trees from their roots, which crashed onto houses, garages, and cars.

The owner of Duluth Tree Service said he experienced call volumes like the peak of the season–at a time when they normally drop.

He added that high winds aren’t the only thing that can bring a tree down.

“A lot more impact has happened because the ground is so saturated,” owner Hans Casperson said. “We’re seeing roots pull free from the ground, in places with shallow soils the wind can just take the roots right up.”

Casperson said if you have a downed tree, to check that it hasn’t any power lines first, before looking at removing it.