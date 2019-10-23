Pence Making 2 Wisconsin Stops to Tout Trade Deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is making a pair of stops in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin to tout a pending trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

The Pence stops Wednesday in Marinette and Pleasant Prairie come after he traveled to Pennsylvania, another battleground state, on Monday.

Pence was scheduled to speak at a shipbuilder in Marinette followed by stopping at the shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Uline’s founders, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, are Republican megadonors.

Pence is seeking to rally support for passing President Donald Trump’s plan to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new trade pact.

Congress is considering whether to ratify the deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

President Donald Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1984 to win Wisconsin, and the state is important to his re-election campaign.