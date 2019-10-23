Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs, Panthers, Hawks, Eskomos Move On in Section Playoffs

The first round continued Wednesday night in the high school volleyball sectionals.

CARLTON, Minn. – Cook County would put up a good fight, but in the end, the defending section champions Carlton would sweep the Vikings 3-0 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs move on to face South Ridge, who came back to beat Barnum 3-2. That match will take place Friday night in Carlton.

And in Section 7AA, Hermantown sweeps Two Harbors behind a combined 23 kills from Alana Mayry and Baillee Hess. Also, Esko knocked off Mora at home 3-1.