“The Haunt” at Poplar Golf Course

A Horrifying Haunted Experience Leads Northlanders Through Fear

POPLAR, Wisc. — A small Wisconsin town is now hosting local screams, “The Haunt”!

In this week’s Great Outdoors Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes us inside at Poplar Golf Course, to experience a new fear. Formally known as The Haunt at Wentworth, it’s moved just a few miles down the road.

“We had the opportunity to move it here and we like to support local.” explained Co-Owner of “The Haunt” at Poplar Golf Course Rick Lajoie. “The setup was very tasking. We originally had it setup out on the golf course under three tents, but with the weather that we’ve had the tents blew over and we had the maze panels blow over.”

But in a spooky amount of time they were able to move the maze and have it ready to scare Northlander’s this Halloween season.

“It’s very scary, there are going to be jumps and scares everywhere!” said Teresa Simmons Co-Owner of The Haunt at Poplar Golf Course.

A horrifying haunted experience leading guests through fear, in a rural setting. Providing “scares around every corner!” said Lajoie.

It all begins as you load on to a haunted hayride and take a terrifying trip around the golf course.

“There’s going to be scenes all throughout the hayride, as well as at the end and it will lead to the beginning of the maze.” explained Lajoie.

As you enter the haunted maze explore the twists and turns and tight spaces… “It’s going to be dark and exciting!” said Lajoie.

As fear goers scream at the top of their lungs, face to face with their biggest fears. “It’s going to be very scary, the actors that we have, have demonstrated some very scary casting.” explained Lajoie.

You can expect everything from clowns to dark entities hiding and following you. With over 40 volunteers putting the fear into your Halloween spirit.

“The previous actors are from the boy scouts and some other volunteers have returned again this year.” said Lajoie.

Admission is $10 and proceeds will go to the local Boy Scouts Troop 212.

“We are also doing a food drive for the local food shelf so if they bring in a canned food item they can have a dollar off of their admission.” said Simmons.

A non–scare walk through is also held Saturday at 6:00pm for the kiddos and the faint of heart. Admission for the non-scare is $5 and there will be no actors.

But don’t forget to dress for the weather!

“There may be some mud along the way, we are trying to gravel and make things not so muddy.” But wear some shoes you’re not going to worry about getting dirty and dress warm!” explained Simmons.

The spooky fun runs every Friday and Saturday night through the first weekend of November.

Click here for more information.

DATES & TIMES:

7-10:30pm

October 18,19,25,26, and November 1, and 2nd.