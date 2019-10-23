The Soo Line Locomotive Sold Back To The Lake Superior Railroad Museum

The Soo Line has been at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum for more than a decade.

DULUTH, Minn. -The Soo Line Locomotive is now once again owned by the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

More than a year ago the locomotive was sold to the City of Eau Claire for four dollars.

On Tuesday Eau Claire City council voted to sell the locomotive back to the museum for $8.

The city initially had plans to get it back in working order, but the costs turned out to be too high.

Now that the locomotive is staying Duluth, museum staff say they have big plans for it.

“It’ll be part of the museum’s permanent collections of historic steam locomotives and other railroad relics. Eventually we plan to rebuild the engine and run it again on our North Shore Scenic Railroad about ten years from now,” said Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler.

