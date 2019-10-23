UMD Women’s Hockey Team Moving On To IceBreaker Tournament

The Bulldogs will open things up Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against Mercyhurst.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are coming off a tough road sweep at the hands of Bemidji State. But the team’s message to their fans this week is to relax.

The Bulldogs struggled mightily against the Beavers, getting outscored 6–3. But head coach Maura Crowell says her team is ready to move on and not focus too much on what went wrong last weekend.

“That’s kind of our mentality. I think they were excited to turn the page, obviously, and get focused again. It’s early in the season and we have a lot of hockey to play. We don’t want to dwell on the past. I think it’s all about being in the present and getting ready for this weekend so that’s kind of how our approach has been,” said Crowell.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Buffalo for the IceBreaker Tournament, which features four teams from each of the major women’s hockey conferences.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to show the rest of the country what the WCHA is about. We’re looking forward to playing Mercyhurst, and Colgate and UConn are the other two teams in the tournament. I think it will be a great weekend and we’re excited to get our first flight under our belt,” Crowell said.

