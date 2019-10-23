Union Gospel Mission Gives Winter Clothes to the Community

Last year, mission gave away more than 1,200 coats at one event

DULUTH, Minn. – With cold temperatures moving into the Northland, Union Gospel Mission is making sure Duluthians have proper winter clothes.

On Wednesday, the organization held their first warm coat giveaway this season.

Thousands of people are in need of winter clothing this winter season. So, Union Gospel Mission put out a call for donations and the community responded, bring in tables-full of needed supplies.

Wednesday morning, people filled the mission in Downtown Duluth browsing the big selection of coats, gloves, hats, and warm socks for men, women, and kids.

Last year, the organization gave away more than 1,200 coats at just one event.

The executive director tells us the gently-used clothes make a huge difference to the lives of people who are struggling in the Twin Ports.

“If they don’t have it, it’s a matter of life and death,” said Union Gospel Mission Executive Director, Susan Jordahl-Bubacz. “People come in with frostbite, we’ve had people come in with their hands so cold, they were hypothermic, they came in and their speech was slow. I mean, it is a vital importance.”

Starting next week, the mission will have a basket of gloves, hats, and socks in the lobby that people can take from anytime.

They’re always looking for clothing donations and plan to have another giveaway at the end of January.

Union Gospel Mission is a soup kitchen six days per week, and they have a food shelf in their building too.

This season, they’re looking for food donations of canned vegetables, pastas, and cream soups.