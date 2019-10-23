Wind Gusts Don’t Stop Bayfront Tree Workers

40 mile per hour gusts wouldn't stop workers from putting lights up on the Bayfront Christmas Tree

DULUTH, Minn.- Wind gusts weren’t as bad as they were yesterday in Duluth, but gusts did exceed forty miles per hour, which didn’t stop workers from putting up the lights on the Christmas tree down in Bayfield Park Tuesday.

One of the workers we spoke with who has been doing this for 11 years, the bad weather doesn’t affect him.

“Obviously you want nicer weather and all that, but doing this for 11 years now you kind of get use to the weather down here and once you are working, you kind of just put it out of your mind”, said Rusty Rookey, Grounds Supervisor

The workers hope to have the whole tree lit up by the end of the week.