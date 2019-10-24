An Early Halloween Celebration

Sterling Silver Dance Studio is getting spooky all week long

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A Superior dance studio is starting its Halloween celebrations early this year.

Sterling Silver Dance Studio is getting spooky all week long as the students are dressing up as they prepare to show off their moves this weekend. The director tells us this isn’t the only time they dress up, that way the kids are creative throughout the entire year.

“We obviously teach dance and baton twirling and theatre and music and things like that but we also make sure that kids celebrate their individual creativity and just have fun in everything that we are doing”, said Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, Director at Sterling Silver Studio.

More than 100 of these dancers will perform Saturday during the Spooktacular Parade in Superior.