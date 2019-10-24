AT&T Foundation Awards $10 Thousand to Program Empowering Women

Girl Power! Summer Camp and Program receives $10 thousand.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Twin Ports program dedicated to empowering young girls received a ten thousand dollar donation.

‘Girl Power!’ is a Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) summer camp and after school program that inspires community leadership in girls ages 8-14.

The program was gifted a competitive grant from the AT&T Foundation for their commitment to investing in the Twin Port’s future.

“I think when you really look at it, as a company our size and the fact that over 15 hundred employees call Minnesota home, we’re always looking for ways to help support programs that get that next generation workforce ready,” director of external affairs for AT&T Minnesota Valerie Brugeman said.

Mattaya Green and Jarika Lewis are students at Piedmont Elementary School and members of Girl Power!

The two say they hope to see the program grows so that more girls have role models to look up to.

“They help us with hard stuff going on and it’s a safe place to come,” Green said.

“It can help us learn women’s rights so you can do stuff you want to do instead of being put down by other people,” Lewis agreed.

Girl Power! Is always looking for volunteers to help with their after school programs and summer camp.