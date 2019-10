Cloquet-Carlton Girls Soccer Falls in State Quarterfinals

The comeback would fall short for the Lumberjacks girls soccer team.

LINDSTROM, Minn. – The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team would battle back from a 3-0 deficit, but the hole would be too deep to dig out of as they fall to Academy of Holy Angels 4-3 in the Class A state quarterfinals.

Alexa Snesrud scored twice while Hannah Biedl also found the back of the net for the Lumberjacks, whose season comes to an end in the state quarterfinals.