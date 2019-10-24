Cloquet High School Opens Student-Run Coffee Shop

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet High School has opened a new student run coffee shop called java jacks.

Students can stop by to get hot drinks such as coffee, hot chocolate, or cappuccino for just one buck.

The coffee shop opened as way for students to get school credit.

But it has become more of a chance for students to prepare for the work world.

“We needed more opportunities in the school for people to have skills in the job, how to count money in the register,” said Student Manager Logan Bock.

The shop is open to every one at the school.

Cloquet High School visitors can also enjoy a hot cup of java.