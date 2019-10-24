Cloquet Job Fair Addresses Need For Skilled Workers

This is the third year the job fair has been held at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – About 200 people had the opportunity to check out some of the latest jobs on the market at the Fall Harvest Job Fair in Cloquet.

More than 40 employers from several different industries were onsite.

The need for skilled labor workers has grown in recent years.

As more building projects come forward more workers are needed especially in the construction field.

“All construction trades are looking for people, with the hospital projects that just adds another level of work force need,” said Apprenticeship Coordinator for Iron Workers Local 512 Brian Nelson.

