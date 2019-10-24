Community Conference Identifies Duluth Health Needs

Mental health, food insecurity, and youth substance abuse identified as biggest needs

DULUTH, Minn. – Organizations from across the region came together at Clyde Iron Works to discuss the biggest health challenges in Duluth.

According to a community assessment, the biggest needs to address are mental health care, food insecurity, and youth substance abuse, including vaping.

“These are really complicated health problems that we’re trying to address and it’s going to take partnership,” said Emily Anderson, Community Health Director for Essentia Health. “No one organization is going to be able to solve any of these issues on their own so we’re just bringing people together and hoping to have some action come from our discussions today.”

Bridging Health Duluth is an initiative that hopes to recruit more partner organizations and solve those problems collectively.