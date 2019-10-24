Culver Township Church Damaged by Gunshots

1/3

2/3

3/3

CULVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be gunshot damage to the Faith Lutheran Church in Culver Township.

Authorities say they received a report from the church, located on the 5700 Block of Highway 7, that windows as well as siding and the church sign were damaged.

Investigators found the damage to be the result of a shotgun being discharged at the church.

The damage is in excess of $1000 and appears to coincide with the timing of the damage to the South Ridge School.

Authorities say the damage to both the school and church is clearly intentional and took place in the afternoon or evening on Tuesday or early morning Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the gunshot damage to the school or the church is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 218-336-4350.