Douglas County Historical Society Celebrates Ratification of Prohibition Amendment

Prohibition Inhibitions is Happening Friday, October 25 at Barker's Island Inn

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It was back on January 16, 1919 when the 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment, ending the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol.

On Friday, October 25, the Douglas County Historical Society invites you to celebrate this 100th anniversary.

The Historical Society is hosting a speakeasy theme party, inviting attendees to dress in a 1920s theme while enjoying LIVE music by Big Time Jazz Orchestra.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

There will be a best dressed costume contest, as well as a live and silent auction.

A part of the proceeds from the event will benefit UMD and UWS music programs for scholarship funds.

Proceeds will also benefit Superior Morning Rotary and Douglas County Historical Society.

Tickets are $40 and will be available at Douglas County Historical Society, Superior Sunrise Rotary, and the Spirit Room.

For information call 715-718-2424 or 715-392-8449. Click here for more information about the Douglas County Historical Society.