Duluth Hosts International Maple Meeting

Minnesota maple producers even took home some prizes for their award-winning syrup produced in the state.

DULUTH, Minn. – The International Maple Meeting was held this week in Duluth.

The conference draws maple producers from as far away as Nova Scotia and Washington state.

Minnesota maple producers even took home some prizes for their award-winning syrup produced in the state.

More than 300 maple producers and aficionados gathered at the DECC and the Inn at Lake Superior for the maple meeting.

The competition looks at the four standards of maple syrup which are color, clarity, flavor, and density.

The meeting holds informational sessions on how producers can get the highest quality syrup along with many other maple-themed activities.

There’s also a lot of pride in producing maple, especially based on the region.

“It’s a lot of work and there’s a lot of tradition and it’s a high quality product. It’s really just the sap coming out of the tree that’s boiled down but it’s a lot of skill,” said Mark Isselhardt, who was visiting from the University of Vermont where he is a maple specialist.

The producers also said that syrup is being used in more than just pancakes.

Syrup is increasingly being used in coffee and other things where people desire natural sweeteners.