Enjoying the Lake Walk After a Stormy Week

Crews have now cleared the Carriage Way part of the Lake Walk behind the hotels so people can still take in the sights of Lake Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – The cleanup continues around Duluth from Monday’s destructive storm.

Many were out on the path today even though the temperatures were chilly.

“It’s nice that it’s cleared off now, it obviously happened pretty quickly. I like getting to see Lake Superior and the boats going on the water, It’s huge it’s pretty, it’s calming,” said Jessica Lauer, who is visiting Duluth.

The closer path to the water on the Lake Walk behind the hotels, however is still full of rocks from the storm, but the Carriage Way allows people to get the same great view of Lake Superior.