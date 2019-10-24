Essentia Health Offers Community Booth Flu Shot Clinics

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health and Super One Foods partnered up to offer in-store flu shot clinics.

People 19 years and older could get the shot, with the clinic also having high dose shots available for people 65 years and older.

So far, reception for these easily accessible flu shots have been positive.

“We’ve had a lot of people that feel the convenience of going into the grocery store and getting their flu shot at the same time has been really convenient. People who don’t necessarily go to their doctor or pharmacy have really appreciated they can get it here,” Essentia Health Clinical Manager of Pharmacy, Kirsten Stone says.

Wednesday was officially Essentia Health’s last day offering those community booths.

Their clinic is open for people who still want to get their flu shot.