Former UMD Coach Files Lawsuits Against University of Minnesota Board of Regents

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD Cross Country Track and Field Head Coach, Joanna Warmington, filed two lawsuits against the University Of Minnesota Board Of Regents earlier this week claiming the University “violated Warmington’s due process” and defamed her character and reputation.

Warmington announced her resignation in August 2018 alleging a “variety of NCAA violations at UMD.”

According to court records, Warmington was placed on administrative leave in March 2018 after “five disgruntled athletes on her team” filed an internal complaint about her conduct being “detrimental to their safety and well-being.”

The suits say the investigation into these claims were based on “innuendo and retroactively-assigned sensitivity” that led to her wrongful termination and defamation.

A UMD spokesperson said in a statement Thursday, “Ms. Warmington initially filed her claims with the U.S. Equal Opportunity and Employment Commission (EEOC) and cross-filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR). On September 6, 2019 the EEOC dismissed her claims and determined that based upon the information it obtained, it was unable to find any legal violations. Three days later the MDHR adopted the EEOC’s disposition of her claims and the MDHR likewise dismissed her charges. We believe her court actions will also be unsuccessful. The well-being of our student-athletes has been our paramount concern and we are disappointed that she has made negative public comments about individuals involved who were looking out for the students’ well-being.”

The lawsuits, filed in both state and federal court, state Warmington is seeking back pay, front pay, damages for emotional distress and compensatory damages as well as attorneys’ fees and costs.

Earlier this year a former student athlete at UMD, Paige du Bois, also filed a lawsuit against the Board of Regents claiming retaliation for her support of the former coach.

In her lawsuit du Bois says she was treated differently from other athletes and denied an opportunity to redshirt after she expressed support for Warmington.

Du Bois is seeking compensatory and emotional distress damages, as well as attorney’s fees.

Both of Warmington’s state and federal lawsuits demand a jury trial.