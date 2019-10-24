Highlights and Results from the Section 7A/7AA Cross Country Championships
The four races were hosted by the Cloquet Country Club.
CLOQUET, Minn. – Thursday afternoon, the Cloquet Country Club hosted the 2019 cross country section championships. Here are the final results:
SECTION 7A GIRLS
Top Teams:
Pequot Lakes, Mesabi East
Top Runner: Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes
Individual State Qualifiers:
Keegan McAuliffe, Duluth Marshall
Emaleigh Olesiak, Cromwell-Wright
Liz Nelson, Mountain Iron-Buhl
Kate Nelson, Mountain Iron-Buhl
Alex Wercinski, Virginia
Natalie Fultz, Eveleth-Gilbert
Ryan Ford, International Falls
Lizzy Harnell, Proctor
SECTION 7A BOYS
Top Teams:
Greenway/Nashwauke-Keewatin, Ely
Top Runner: Geno Ehrbom, GNK
Local Individual State Qualifiers:
Cameron Stocke, Virginia
Jeffrey Kayfes, Mountain Iron-Buhl
Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright
SECTION 7AA GIRLS
Top Teams:
Forest Lake, Andover
Top Runner: Claire Beckman, Andover
Local Individual State Qualifiers:
Tracy Harmony, Cloquet
Amelia Allen, Cloquet
SECTION 7AA BOYS:
Top Teams:
Forest Lake, Cloquet
Top Runner: Max Charlsen, Forest Lake
Local Individual State Qualifiers:
Isaac Fink, Duluth Denfeld
Evan Leonidas, Duluth East
Sam Stertz, Grand Rapids