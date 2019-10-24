Highlights and Results from the Section 7A/7AA Cross Country Championships

The four races were hosted by the Cloquet Country Club.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Thursday afternoon, the Cloquet Country Club hosted the 2019 cross country section championships. Here are the final results:

SECTION 7A GIRLS

Top Teams:

Pequot Lakes, Mesabi East

Top Runner: Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes

Individual State Qualifiers:

Keegan McAuliffe, Duluth Marshall

Emaleigh Olesiak, Cromwell-Wright

Liz Nelson, Mountain Iron-Buhl

Kate Nelson, Mountain Iron-Buhl

Alex Wercinski, Virginia

Natalie Fultz, Eveleth-Gilbert

Ryan Ford, International Falls

Lizzy Harnell, Proctor

SECTION 7A BOYS

Top Teams:

Greenway/Nashwauke-Keewatin, Ely

Top Runner: Geno Ehrbom, GNK

Local Individual State Qualifiers:

Cameron Stocke, Virginia

Jeffrey Kayfes, Mountain Iron-Buhl

Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright

SECTION 7AA GIRLS

Top Teams:

Forest Lake, Andover

Top Runner: Claire Beckman, Andover

Local Individual State Qualifiers:

Tracy Harmony, Cloquet

Amelia Allen, Cloquet

SECTION 7AA BOYS:

Top Teams:

Forest Lake, Cloquet

Top Runner: Max Charlsen, Forest Lake

Local Individual State Qualifiers:

Isaac Fink, Duluth Denfeld

Evan Leonidas, Duluth East

Sam Stertz, Grand Rapids