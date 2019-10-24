Partial Proceeds of New Movie to Benefit John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re trying to use the movie to help out others,” said Brian Presley, actor, producer, and director of “The Great Alaskan Race.”

Presley is making a few stops in Duluth ahead of the nationwide release of the movie on Friday, October 25.

Presley began writing the movie more than nine years ago, and is thrilled to see it become a reality.

“It’s cold here in Duluth; bringing back memories of making the movie,” said Presley.

The movie centers around at 1925 diphtheria outbreak in Nome, Alaska. A sled dog team was created to travel 700 miles to fetch a vaccine used to save children in the Alaskan town from the deadly epidemic.

Presley stars as Leonhard Seppala in the production.

He says this PG rated film is great for folks of all ages to enjoy.

Proceeds from the movie will help benefit six non profit organizations throughout the country.

One of those organizations is the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

“It’s a pretty powerful thing when you have communities come together to help out others in need,” said Presley. “That’s what the movie is all about — giving back, helping those in need.”

An event for the Beargrease and release of “The Great Alaskan Race” is taking place Thursday, October 24 at the West Theater in Duluth.

Click here to learn more about the film and to see a trailer.