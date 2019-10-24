Rose Tipping at Leif Erickson Park

Tipping lays the plants down and buries them to protect them from the harsh winter.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual tradition of rose tipping has started at Lief Erickson Park as the Northland prepares for winter.

The rose garden at Leif Erickson Park has over one thousand roses and many need to be tipped over and buried in the ground to protect them from the sub-zero temperatures Duluth offers up in the winter.

Tipping takes many hours, but it is all to preserve the green spaces of Duluth.

“Duluthians love parks we have over 100 parks in Duluth and the rose garden is just one of them we have many premier parks and we have little parks that are in the neighborhoods it’s an important green space for people to exercise get out in the outside enjoy,” said Wendy Wohlwend, a park maintenance worker.

If any community members would like to help preserve the garden, they are welcome to come tip the roses on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.