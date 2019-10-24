Superior Days Meeting Identifies Issues for Lobbying Effort

Transportation funding, access to mental health care among the subjects discussed

SUPERIOR, Wis. – People from across Northern Wisconsin are identifying which issues they will bring to the state government in this year’s Superior Days lobbying effort.

At a meeting Thursday night at Superior City Hall, people discussed which issues are most important to them. Transportation improvements, access to mental health care and addiction treatment, and lack of local government control were some of the subjects brought up.

“We’re asking for the rights to do things like regulate CWD scares and stuff like that as far as regulations for deer farms, large CAFOs, taxation, road tax, half a percent sales tax, which they use very well in St. Louis County and in Minnesota,” said Douglas County Board Chair Mark Liebaert.

Every year, a delegation travels to Madison to fight for unique problems and opportunities in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron Counties.

“The magic of Superior Days is that it is not run by local government or government of any kind. It’s actually run by the people, so the people of Northwest Wisconsin are making their ask, what’s important in their lives, not just what’s important to those of us that are in the business of government,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

This is the thirty-fifth anniversary of Superior Days. This year’s delegation will meet with lawmakers in Madison in February.