Duluth Looking to Update Snow Emergency Route Protocols

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is revamping an ordinance to update snow emergency protocols.

During a recent city council meeting, city staff presented a revised plan that would include installing nearly three thousand snow emergency route signs on more than one hundred city streets.

The plan also redesigned routes so each neighborhood has at least one main emergency route to the city.

city staff say without those signs it has been difficult for a snow emergency to be declared.

“What we learned, especially last year is that without declaring an emergency like that and having some mechanism to get cars off the street so we can plow curb to curb is a big part of why we too this approach.” said Communications and Policy Officer Phil Jents.

If the ordinance is approved the new signs would go into effect in the 2020–21 winter season.

The Duluth City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance November 11th.