Duluth Man Sentenced for Synagogue Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The homeless man charged with starting the fire that destroyed the historic downtown Adas Israel Synagogue last month was sentenced in court Friday morning.

36-year-old Matthew Amiot was sentenced to four years supervised probation, 90 days in county jail and 192 hours of community service.

Amiot had already served 36 days in jail which was credited from his sentence.

The judge also ordered that he pay $66,000 in restitution.

In September, Amiot pleaded guilty to one count of felony negligent fires and one count of negligent fires resulting in bodily harm.

Amiot admitted to authorities that he had started the fire near the sukkah behind the synagogue on September 9 which injured a firefighter and destroyed the building.

The synagogue was deemed a total loss and many religious artifacts were also lost in the fire.