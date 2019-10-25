Ecumen Lakeshore Celebrates Those Who Contributed To the Facilities Success

DULUTH, Minn. – Ecumen Lakeshore in Duluth hosted a celebration honoring members of their Auxiliary who have volunteered their time to the facility over the last fifty years.

Right now, there are more than 40 active members.

since 1969, more than $500,000 has been raised and donated by the auxiliary to benefit the Lakeshore facility.

One woman, who has volunteered for Ecumen since the Auxiliary began, says she felt it in her spirit to help out.

“It seemed to fit my Christian beliefs so I joined. I was involved in different things,” said Eileen Dexter. “I knew it was needed. People need the help.”

In 2013 the auxiliary donated $100,000. to help renovate the senior housing facility.