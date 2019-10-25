Iron Range Murder Suspect Sentenced to Life in Prison

HIBBING, Minn. – A suspect who pleaded guilty to the January murder of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley has been sentenced.

Today, 19-year-old Deshon Bonnell was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

LaValley’s body was found on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr on January 6.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office LaValley died from two gunshot wounds to the face.

Bonnell pleaded guilty to first degree murder while committing aggravated robbery last month.

Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Anthony Howson, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He has a review hearing scheduled for October 31.

Bailey French, 17, the third suspect in the case is also facing multiple charges including first degree murder. She has not yet made a plea and is due back in court on November 14.