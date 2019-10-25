Man and Dog Die in Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

CANOSIA TWP., Minn. – A man and dog are dead after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Steen, 54, was found unresponsive at his home by a friend on Thursday evening.

Deputies and first responders determined Steen and a family dog were both deceased inside the home in Canosia Township.

The initial investigation points to “Carbon Monoxicated” as the cause of death to both Steen and his canine companion, but the official cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiners Office.

At the time of the incident there were no carbon monoxide alarms sounding in the residence, but high levels were detected inside.

In hopes of avoiding further tragedies over this winter, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents to make sure they test their carbon monoxide detectors and replace them as needed during this time of year when homes are being heated again.