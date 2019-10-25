Over 5,000 Citations Issued For Hands Free Law Violations

The consequence for violating the hands free law is a $50 ticket plus court fees for the first offense.

DULUTH, Minn – The results are in.

More than 5,000 people violating the new Minnesota Hands Free law have been issued citations since it went into effect in August.

Minnesota court records show that in August alone more than 2, 000 hands free citations were issued.

Another 3,000 were also given in September making a grand total of more than five thousand citations since the law into effect august first.

“I think that sounds about right. There’s many times you still see people using their phones which is surprising because of the payments and the consequences that come with it,” said Chad Taufen.

Troopers say most drivers stopped for a hands free violation were very aware of the law.

He says it may take more time for people to actually take the law seriously.

“It’s hard to break the habit. You talking about the old texting and driving law where you could have a cell phone in your hand as long as you weren’t texting, using it, or accessing the internet. So I think it’s going to take some time maybe for people to break the habit,” said Neil Dickenson, Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer.

The law does allow drivers to use their phones to make calls, listen to music, or get directions, but only through voice commands or single touch activation.

It is recommended to mount the phone to keep it out of your hands.

Holding your phone at a stop light or sign is still considered a violation.

The fee jumps to $275 for a second violation.

Troopers are reminding folks that hands free does not mean its distraction free.

They are urging people to keep their eyes on the road and even keep hands free cell phone use to a minimum.