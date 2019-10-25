Pro Wrestling Returns to Duluth with “Heavy Halloween 2”

DULUTH, Minn. – This Sunday, Heavy on Wrestling presents “Heavy Halloween 2” taking place at the Clyde Malting Building in Duluth.

For fan favorite King Leonidas, he always looks forward to coming back to the Northland for its strong wrestling fanbase.

“When the King returned from all his travels in all the countries around the world and first landed here in Duluth, I felt the aura. I felt that energy. I felt the fans who are die-hard and who represent and who I represent. I come here for this specifically for Duluth, beyond any other booking across the country, for you fans and I’m very grateful that you accept the King in your hearts,” said King Leonidas.

