Saint Scholastica Hosts Culturally and Spiritually Responsive Healthcare Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, the second ever Culturally and Spiritually Responsive Healthcare Conference was held The College of Saint Scholastica Friday afternoon.

The event brought hundreds of healthcare practitioners together from a variety of different backgrounds.

Each were geared to help individuals learn about family, community and patient centered care for people with different backgrounds.

Organizers say, the conference fulfills a wide–range of needs.

“To focus on mental, spiritual and physical health. And on integrative health. Really thinking about cultural values and how those shape peoples mental and physical healthcare needs,” Oreck-Alpern Interreligious Forum Director, Elyse Carter Vosen says.

Organizers also saw an uptick in student attendance during this conference from the previous one in 2016.