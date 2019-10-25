Suspect in Lincoln Park Home Robbery and Assault Sentenced

1/2 Christian Coleman

2/2 Jaquan Harkins

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man accused of breaking into a Lincoln Park home earlier this year and assaulting multiple victims was sentenced on Friday.

19-year-old Christian Coleman was sentenced to 220 months in jail for his involvement in the home robbery and assault that took place in March on the 600 Block of Atlantic Avenue.

Coleman pleaded guilty to five different charges in July including aiding and abetting burglary, criminal sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Authorities say two victims were assaulted including a minor who was sexually assaulted.

Police are currently searching for another male suspect in the case identified as 26-year-old Jaquan Lamarr Harkins.

Authorities are still working to identify a possible third male suspect in the case.