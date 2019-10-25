UMD Men’s Hockey Blast Minnesota On The Road

The 8th-ranked Bulldogs defeated the 20th-ranked Gophers 5-2.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team built an early lead and did not look back as they topped Minnesota 5-2 Friday night at the Marriuci Arena.

Goal-scorers for the Bulldogs include Kobe Roth, Jackson Cates, Kobe Bender and Scott Perunovich. Freshman Brandon Puricelli scored his first career goal in the second period.

UMD will look for the sweep Saturday as they host the Gophers at Amsoil Arena.