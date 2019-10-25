UMD Women’s Hockey Open IceBreaker Tourney with Win Over Mercyhurst

A two-goal second period would be the difference as the Bulldogs win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – In the opening game of the IceBreaker tournament, the UMD women’s hockey team knocked off Mercryhurst 4-1 Friday night at The Harbor Center.

Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the Bulldogs, along with Anneke Linser as well. Kasundra Betinol also chipped in, scoring her first collegiate goal.

The Bulldogs will take on Colgate in the championship game Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.