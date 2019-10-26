2020 Polar Plunge Registration Officially Open

Thousands of thrill seekers take the jump into the world's largest freshwater lake all for a great cause

DULUTH, Minn. – Registrations are now open for the 20th annual Polar Plunge down on Lake Superior supporting the Special Olympics.

Thousands of thrill seekers take the jump into the world’s largest freshwater lake all for a great cause.

Last year the event raised more than $200,000 for the Special Olympics.

That money goes straight to helping the athletes achieve their sporting dreams.

“You’ll never meet a more appreciative happier fun group of people in your life. We are not trying to raise money to cure any diseases or anything we are raising money to give people opportunities to do things they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” says Mike Thamm a Polar Plunge organizer.

Anyone interested in joining in the Plunge fun should visit this website here.