Bridgeman’s Renovates Dining Area

Restaurant opened after remodel on Friday October 11th.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bridgeman’s Restaurant is celebrating the recent renovation of their dining area.

The restaurant officially opened after the remodel on Friday the 11th.

They updated the tables, flooring, front area, and the seating in the dining room over the last few months.

They say the new booths in particular spark old memories for some of their customers.

“Probably the first thing they notice is the teal booths,” owner Jay Broman said. “Y’know they seem to all remember the color from maybe the 50s.”

“We just wanted to come up with a new, modern but also sort of a vintage look for everybody.”

Bridgeman’s was last remodeled in 1992, and has been in Duluth since 1936.